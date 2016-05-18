Google’s Allo is so smart it’ll chat for you

At Google’s I/O conference, the company is in the process of unveiling Allo , an ambitious-looking messaging app that looks like an all-out effort to get the company traction in a category where Facebook, with Messenger and WhatsApp, is booming. It’ll launch on Android and iOS this summer.

Allo has many features, one of which I found fascinating but maybe also a little unnerving: If someone sends you a photo, it’s smart enough to examine it and suggest some replies—saving you the effort of actually conversing.

Here it is identifying linguine and proposing three different enthusiastic reactions.