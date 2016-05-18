Google announces Google Home assistant device

Google announced its answer to Amazon Echo, the Google Home at its I/O developer conference today. The device has a speaker in the bottom, and microphones in the top. It can stream music from the cloud, whether that’s Google Music or Spotify. The device can “cast” the music to other audio systems in the home. Google Home is smarter than Echo in that it can distinguish between different rooms in the house. You can say “play this song in the living room.”

The device can be used to control smart home devices, such as cameras from Nest. And, of course the device contains a personal assistant. This personal assistant might be a little smarter than Amazon’s Alexa because it is fully integrated with Google search. You can also use it to get information like traffic information, weather, and just about everything that can be searched