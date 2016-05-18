Donald Trump got 49 new jobs while running for president

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee released an updated personal financial disclosure yesterday that lists positions as president, chairman, member, or trustee in 564 entities, reports Bloomberg. That’s 49 more than the 515 companies he listed in an earlier filing in July 2015.
Trump also claimed that his net worth had increased to more than $10 billion during that time. Of course, he also bragged about the size of his . . . disclosure, “which I am proud to say is the largest in the history of the FEC,” at 104 pages.
See for yourself . . .
Public Financial Disclosure Report for Donald Trump 2016 by Celeste Katz