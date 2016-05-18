Google shows off new open-source Daydream VR platform

Google may not have been first in the game with a serious VR strategy (yes, there was Cardboard), but it may have been the most thoughtful about it. Instead of building its own VR headset, Google is offering phone makers a platform with which to build their own Android VR products and experiences.

Google has built a VR headset reference design that will be used by third parties like Asus and Huawei to build their own Daydream headsets. Accompanying the headset is a small hand controller that’s used to navigate content and make movements in VR.

The new Daydream headset will reach the market this September, Google said. And it will likely be less expensive than its VR counterparts from HTC, Samsung, and Oculus Rift. A number of phone makers, including Asus, Huawei, and Samsung, will be releasing “Daydream-ready” phones this fall.

Finally, Google has made a new VR version of the Play store, from which users can access movies, maps, photos, and YouTube videos.