Google I/O 2016: Start time, livestream, schedule, keynote

Stay tuned for Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s keynote speech at 1 p.m. EST (10 a.m. EST), which kicks off the highly anticipated developers conference.

• Read our preview: Expect to hear plenty about Android VR, Android N’s newest features, Project Tango, and much more.

• Here is the livestream of the keynote and sessions throughout the conference.

• Here is the schedule from today through Friday.

• Fast Company‘s Harry McCracken and Mark Sullivan will be posting updates throughout the developers’ conference.

• Follow us on Twitter at @FastCompany for all the latest activity.

Pichai just tweeted this photo from the stage: