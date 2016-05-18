New UPS partnership will allow you to order 3-D parts within a day

The package delivery giant announced today that it is teaming up with SAP to speed up the order, manufacturing, and delivery of 3-D printed parts, within a day in some cases. Customers will be able to go online and place an order, which then goes to one of its UPS stores set up with 3-D printers or to its new printing facility in Louisville, Kentucky.
“3-D printing is already disrupting manufacturing supply chains,” Alan Amling, UPS’s VP of global logistics and marketing, tells Fast Company. “It’s beyond trinkets and souvenirs to items like hearing aids and aircraft parts.”