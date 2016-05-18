Of course Snapchat is considering a Facebook-style algorithm

Digiday reports that Snapchat has been working on an algorithm to curate content produced by brands and publishers since the beginning of the year. Snapchat would join Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram in opting for a nonlinear stream of content.
As one publishing source told Digiday:
“It’s going to be the same model Facebook has: It’s free for everybody to share content, but an algorithm will penalize some people and boost others. That’s why you don’t want to be beholden to any one of these platforms or you’re suddenly stuck when the game changes.”
Snapchat is known for being tough on publishers: Fast Company wrote last year that Yahoo was booted from Discover—and replaced by BuzzFeed—when its viewership wasn’t up to snuff.