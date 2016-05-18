Women earn more than men in only 7 out of 446 occupations

The gender pay gap was recently calculated by the Wall Street Journal using the latest Census Bureau statistics for major U.S. occupations. They found that women earn less than men in 439 of 446 major U.S. occupations (check out this interactive graphic to see the specifics). These are the 7 occupations in which women actually earn more than their male counterparts:
• Meter readers, utilities
• Highway maintenance workers
• Dietitians and nutritionists
• Telecommunications line installers and repairers
• Wood sawing machine setters and operators
• Transportation, storage and distribution managers
• Crane and tower operators