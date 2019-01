Location isn’t just important for real estate, it’s also plays a big role in job opportunities. Glassdoor’s Top 25 U.S. Cities for Jobs report released today scored cities for based on job opportunities and satisfaction, work-life balance and cost of living (which may explain why NYC didn’t make the cut).

Hover over the pins on the map below to see the city’s ranking, as well as the number of job openings and the top three positions available in the area.