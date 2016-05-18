Alibaba founder Jack Ma backs out of keynote speech at anti-counterfeiting conference

Earlier this week, the International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition (IACC) suspended conglomerate Alibaba’s newly-minted membership after other members raised questions about the e-commerce giant’s quality controls. Now, Ma has canceled his planned appearance at IACC’s annual conference, choosing to send Alibaba Group president Michael Evans in his stead.

Luxury brands and IACC members owned by Kering SA, including Balenciaga and Gucci, are currently suing Alibaba for its role in the sale of counterfeit handbags, sunglasses, and more. By allowing Alibaba to join the coalition, member Michael Kors wrote in a letter, the IACC was providing “cover to our most dangerous and damaging adversary.”