At the Bay Area apartment complex Parkmerced, one real estate developer is about to find out. Uber—which is doing its darndest to become a “gap filler” in public transportation—has partnered with the 8,900-apartment development, which will offer a $100 monthly transportation credit to residents who don’t own cars. Residents can apply the credit to Uber, other car-sharing apps, taxis, or public transportation, as long as at least $30 goes to Uber.