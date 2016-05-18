Sesame Workshop has partnered with its second venture firm

Sesame Workshop announced its venture arm, Sesame Ventures, and its first partnership–with the Collaborative Fund–in February. “Television isn’t going away,” says Sesame Workshop CEO and President Jeffrey Dunn told me at the time. “The kids who watch it, we can still have an impact with, but if we want to have an impact in the future to the same extent we had one in the past, we and others are going to have to make a much bigger foray into the digital world than has been made.”