Robin Wright had to demand equal pay for “House of Cards”

Another day, another A-list actress comes forward about her fight to earn the same pay as a man. Robin Wright, co-star of the Netflix series House of Cards, (who appeared on every episode and directed several) joins Patricia Arquette, Jennifer Lawrence, and others speaking out against inequity. Wright said she had to threaten to take the issue public if studio execs refused to give her the same pay as her co-star Kevin Spacey. Wright prevailed.
