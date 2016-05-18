Nokia is returning to mobile with Android smartphones

The company made the announcement in a blog post, revealing that both Android smartphones and tablets will be coming out that bear the Nokia brand name. The company revealed that it has licensed its name and patents to a new company called HMD, which will be run by some veteran Nokia alums, that will actually design and manufacture the new smartphones. Nokia says that there is still much work to be done before its HMD-made smartphones hit the market—the company wants to really focus on quality, design, and innovation for its Android smartphones, it says. Looks like Samsung and HTC will soon have more competition from another high-end Android smartphone maker—only this one is an old favorite of millions across the globe.