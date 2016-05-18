advertisement
Morning intelligence

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

• Today is the start of the 2016 Google I/O developers’ conference. Here’s what we expect Google to announce (including Android virtual reality and more). 

• Bernie Sanders won the Oregon Democratic primary last night, while Hillary Clinton took Kentucky. 

• The Obama administration is expected to announce a new federal rule that would extend overtime pay to salaried workers making up to $47,476 a year (current limit: $23,660 a year). 

• The SpaceX rocket that made a historic ocean landing earlier this month is in no shape to fly again. “Most recent rocket took max damage,” SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted. 

