Amazon is going to open more physical bookstores

CEO Jeff Bezos made the announcement during the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday, reports TechCrunch. Bezos said Amazon is “definitely going to open additional stores” in addition to the one it already has in Seattle and another one opening soon in San Diego. Bezos also revealed that he didn’t yet know how many more physical bookstores Amazon would open. Despite Amazon’s dominance in e-commerce, the move makes sense from a business standpoint as physical retail sales still make up over 90% of total retail sales in the U.S., notes TechCrunch.