OKCupid uses DMCA claim to get user profiles removed from psychology research project

After two graduate students in Denmark were able to successfully scrape 70,000 user profiles from the dating website and made those profiles available on Open Science Framework (OSF) as part of a psychology research project, OKCupid successfully used a DMCA claim to get the dataset pulled from OSF, reports Retraction Watch. The DMCA is a law which requires hosts to take down copyrighted content under certain circumstances. It is used most often against file-sharing sites that illegally trade in movies, music, and e-books. Though the dataset did not contain real names, it did contain the usernames, locations, sexual orientations, political leanings, and turn-ons of OKCupid users.