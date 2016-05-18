Judge rules U.S. government doesn’t have to disclose Firefox vulnerability in porn case

After the FBI used a flaw in the code of a Tor web browser that was based on the Firefox browser to monitor a child porn site, Mozilla requested that the agency make the vulnerability known to them so they could patch it, but that request has now been denied by both the Justice Department and federal judge, reports Reuters. The Justice Department cited national security when rejecting the request, which the judge upheld, saying it “appears that Mozilla’s concerns should be addressed to the United States.” Mozilla has said it will take its argument to the government noting “that the safest thing to do for user security is to disclose the vulnerability and allow it to be fixed.”
