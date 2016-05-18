Apple announces a new app development accelerator in India

Apple is establishing a beachhead with developers in India with the opening of an app development center in Bengaluru, which is considered a hot spot for startups in the country. Apple says it’ll “work to inspire and instruct developers on best practices, help them hone their skills and transform the design, quality and performance of their apps on the iOS platform.”

Apple will provide one-on-one app reviews for developers. It’ll also get them going on Swift, Apple’s own programming language that can be used to build apps for iOS, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch. India is behind other countries in the deployment of high-speed LTE cellular networks, but that’s temporary. India may soon become a big growth engine for sales of iPhones and other Apple gear.

The announcement was timed with Apple CEO Tim Cook’s “charm offensive” visit in India this week.