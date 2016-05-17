Silicon Valley teases Trump over his tech bubble comments

This evening, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee did an interview with Reuters, comparing today’s investing climate full of overvalued startups to the frothy stock market in 2007 on the eve of the financial crisis:

“I’m talking about companies that have never made any money, that have a bad concept and that are valued at billions of dollars, so here we go again,” Trump said.

Within hours, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and tech journalists made fun of Trump on Twitter, parodying his campaign slogan with the catchphrase: “Make Bubbles Great Again”:

FINALLY someone calls it out. https://t.co/ilcGdvOFdj — Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) May 17, 2016