Google will announce its answer to Amazon Echo Wednesday at I/O conference

That’s according to a New York Times report today. As I wrote in my Google I/O Preview, the company telegraphed its intentions pretty clearly by releasing a Wi-Fi router (OnHub), then tricking it out with the ability to control certain home appliances. Google has apparently now added the personal assistant component, which makes the device into an intelligent, voice-based assistant for the home. The product will reportedly be called “Google Home,” and will come to market in the fall.