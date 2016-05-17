Your guide to hoverboard safety

Clearly, there’s a lot of interest in hoverboards these days, and not just because they have a frustrating tendency to catch on fire just when you’re showing off your best moves.

Complete with fun pictures and lots of logos of important organizations, the ambulance-chasing law firm of Cooney & Conway has put out a guide to hoverboard safety, including tips and tricks for how not to catch on fire while riding, as well as a (long) list of places (countries, schools, theme parks, and so on) where the boards are banned.

It’s not clear to me if they were being ironic when they included this line: “A guide to the world’s hot new toy.”

And if you’re wondering why the firm published the guide, here you go: “If you have concerns over damage caused by a hoverboard, contact one of our personal injury attorneys anytime.”