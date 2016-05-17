Senate advances bill to provide  $1.1 billion in emergency funds to fight Zika

The Senate just voted to advance a bill that would provide $1.1 billion in emergency funds to curb the spread of the Zika virus through a combination of new vaccines, mosquito control and education. With summer approaching, public health officials have warned the government that more people will be infected with locally-transmitted Zika.
The $1.1 billion is a compromise. President Obama had asked for $1.9 billion, but Republican House leaders introduced legislation that would set aside $622 million.