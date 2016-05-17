Here is Tim Cook’s agenda for his trip to India

The Apple CEO is set to land in Delhi in the world’s third-largest smartphone market on Tuesday night. This is his agenda for the next five days:

• Announce plans to expand Apple’s Indian software development center in Hyderabad on Thursday and “build an accelerator program for local start-ups,” reports Reuters

• Continue talks to open Apple’s first retail store in the country

• Meet Sunil Mittal, founder of India’s biggest mobile operator, Bharti Airtel, on Friday

• Meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday