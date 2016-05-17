advertisement
Why are there no women authors on Bill Gates’s summer reading list?

By Ainsley Harris1 minute Read

Through his foundation, billionaire Bill Gates champions STEM education for women and girls. But today, Gates published his math- and science-themed summer reading list recommendations in a blog post—and none of the authors are women. 

If he’s looking for more ideas, we have a few. Try Andrea Wulf’s book, The Invention of Nature, on Prussian naturalist Alexander von Humboldt. Or Dark Matter and the Dinosaurs by Lisa Randall, a particle physicist at Harvard. Or if he’s feeling meta, The Only Woman in the Room: Why Science is Still a Boy’s Club, by Eileen Pollack.  

