Americans, embrace your civic duty: Buy more cheese

The WSJ reports that the U.S. is in the midst of a serious cheese glut: You and I and every other American must eat an additional three pounds of cheese this year to make up for our cheese surplus.

But that’s not all! The U.S. also has an excess of meat, poultry, grains, and milk. With the dollar going strong, foreign demand for U.S. exports has decreased—and in turn, food prices have dropped significantly.

On average, Americans usually eat 36 pounds of cheese yearly. What’s another three pounds?