New VR tech gives smartphone users gesture control

One of the things that separates high-end (read: expensive) virtual reality systems like the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive from mobile systems like Samsung’s Gear VR is the ability to allow users to control things with their hands.

Although Leap Motion is promising that feature for smart phone-based VR headsets, it hasn’t yet delivered, and hasn’t said when it will, or with which partners.

But the Israeli startup eyeSight says its technology can do that right now, taking advantage of phones’ rear-facing cameras. The company says its technique works with the Gear VR and even Google’s Cardboard.