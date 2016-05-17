Twitter is finally doubling down on making money outside of Twitter

The company has boasted that Twitter’s reach is actually far greater than its user base would lead you to believe—even comparable to Facebook, given how many tweets are embedded in articles and make their way into TV spots. But that’s a hard sell for investors when Twitter isn’t making money off those tweets and user growth continues to slow.
Now, when developers insert tweets into their apps, they will be paired with MoPub ads that are seamlessly integrated into embedded timelines. In other words: Twitter now has ample opportunity to make money off all those tweets seen by non-Twitter users.