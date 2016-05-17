How to decide what decisions to hand over to the robots

As the potential for AI grows with every week, exemplified by new developments in everything from driverless cars to surgical procedures, the debate rages on about what tasks we should hand over to the machines. Long-term investors struggle to balance the risks and rewards of those AI applications, writes Vasant Dhar in the Harvard Business Review. He created this cart to guide those decisions by plotting how well machines are at predicting vs. the costs of mistakes. Not sure what it tells us about driverless cars being capable of doing high-frequency trading.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens