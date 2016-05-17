How to decide what decisions to hand over to the robots

As the potential for AI grows with every week, exemplified by new developments in everything from driverless cars to surgical procedures, the debate rages on about what tasks we should hand over to the machines. Long-term investors struggle to balance the risks and rewards of those AI applications, writes Vasant Dhar in the Harvard Business Review. He created this cart to guide those decisions by plotting how well machines are at predicting vs. the costs of mistakes. Not sure what it tells us about driverless cars being capable of doing high-frequency trading.