Alphabet’s carpooling service won’t vet drivers

On Monday Alphabet announced it will pilot a new carpooling app in San Francisco . Workers at certain companies can now join a carpool to or from their offices with users of Alphabet’s navigation app, Waze, at the cost of 54 cents a mile (all of that money goes directly to the driver, at least during the pilot phase).

In a potentially controversial move, Alphabet has no plans to vet drivers with a background check. Ride-hailing companies like Lyft and Uber require background checks, but they have come under fire for not requiring fingerprints. In a carpooling context–Alphabet plans to limit drivers to two rides, one to work and one home, to avoid professional use of the app–should the bar be set even lower?