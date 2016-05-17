Didi Chuxing president: “Uber’s arrival didn’t change things much”

For Jean Liu—who took the fourth spot on Fast Company‘s Most Creative People list—Uber’s entry into the Chinese market wasn’t a game changer.

Speaking to Fast Company editor Rick Tetzeli, Liu said:

Uber’s arrival didn’t change things much, from my perspective. Competition always makes you better. In developed Western countries, they are used to building products for the upper and middle class. We are offering services to people who can’t even afford cars. Our biggest challenge is delivering an efficient network in a massive, dense market. China has more than 40 cities with more than 2 million people. Didi completed 1.4 billion rides in 2015. The challenges in China are intense.