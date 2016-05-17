Culinary Institute of America urges chefs to use less meat

Today, in an effort to encourage healthier, more sustainable food choices, the Culinary Institute of America is releasing two evidence-based documents challenging chefs and others in the food industry to rethink how they are using animal protein in meals. It points out that Americans eat three times more meat than the global average—half of which comes from red meat—which is bad for the environment and for their health.

Rather than thinking of food as either vegetarian or non-vegetarian, it is pushing for a middle ground that includes dishes that use less meat or that treat meat as a condiment. For example, it is promoting burgers made of meat blended with vegetables.

Here’s a long read about my experience giving up meat for a month.