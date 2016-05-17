Morning intelligence

• A team of Google alums have unveiled Otto, a company developing tech for self-driving trucks .

• BET chair and CEO Debra Lee has joined Twitter’s board—the first African-American to be appointed to the board.

• In other Twitter news: A Bloomberg report said Twitter plans to stop including links and photos in its 140-character count, possibly within the next two weeks.

• Amazon is entering Manhattan’s crowded food delivery space, by teaming up with more than 350 restaurants for Prime Now delivery.

• The BBC is reportedly working on its own streaming service—aptly dubbed “Britflix,” according to the Telegraph.