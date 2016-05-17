advertisement
UBS’s wealth management advisors have a new advisor, and it’s a robot

By Sarah Kessler1 minute Read

The financial services company announced yesterday that it had made an investment in robo-advisor SigFig Wealth Management. It’s hanging on to its 7,000 U.S. human advisors for now, but says they’ll spend more time interacting with their clients than constructing investment portfolios.

