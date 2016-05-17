advertisement
Airports are  building special Uber pick-up zones

By Sarah Kessler1 minute Read

At Miami International Airport, officials are preparing for the legalization of ride-hailing apps in the city with special zones for Lyft and Uber passenger pick-up. The zones are one way that airports have dealt with the influx of often semi-legal taxis: Sydney airport  has plans to open a ride-sharing pickup zone next month, but it will charge drivers $4 to enter. And Chicago established ride-sharing pickup zones in November to help relieve holiday travel traffic.

