NASA’s Snapchat Live Story lets you see what a day on the ISS is like

To celebrate the International Space Station’s 100,000th orbit around the earth, NASA has teamed up with Snapchat to let you see what 24 hours is like on the ISS, reports TheNextWeb. For the next day check out NASA’s Snapchat account and you’ll be able to see NASA astronauts doing fun stuff in zero G, view awesome images of the earth, and see exactly what those astronauts eat in space.Image credit: NASA/Snapchat