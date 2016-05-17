The recipient of failed SWIFT cyber-heist was a Slovenian bank

The $1.36 million cyber-heist attempted on the Tien Phong Bank in Vietnam via the SWIFT network was supposed to see the stolen funds land in an unnamed Slovenian bank, Reuters reports. SWIFT is the global financial system that allows for easy fund transfers between banks. Though a top central bank official revealed the destination of the heist was a Slovenian bank, they did not speculate on the nationality of the hackers involved or how many accounts were listed as recipients.