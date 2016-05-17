Tim Cook launches “charm offensive” tour in China

Apple’s CEO landed in Beijing yesterday at the start of a trip that is primarily aimed at improving relations with the Chinese government , reports the Wall Street Journal . Cook tweeted the first step of his journey by hailing a Didi Chuxing cab in the city. Apple recently invested $1 billion in the Chinese Uber competitor. Recently China’s regulators blocked the iTunes Movies and iBooks stores in the country and Apple saw its Q2 year-over-year sales in Greater China fall by 26%.

Cook’s tour also includes visiting Apple stores and meeting with Chinese developers, some of whom he addressed on Monday, saying: “My message to all of you today and to all of the developers who are not here is, we are happy to work with you. We are proud to work with you. We are humble to work with you.”