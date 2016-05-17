Android devices fail almost twice as often as iOS devices

A new report from Blanco Technology Group has found that Android devices have a 44% failure rate —that is, how often a device crashes or freezes. Devices that run iOS, such as iPhones and iPads, on the other hand, have only a 25% failure rate . Among the report’s other findings:

• The Samsung Galaxy S6, Samsung Galaxy S5 and Lenovo K3 Note had the highest failure rates among Android devices that crashed

• Device failure rates were significantly higher in Asia at 55%. This could be due to there being more OEMs in Asia than in the West. Devices in Europe had a 35% failure rate and in North America had a 27% failure rate

• App crashes were detected on 74% of Android devices

• Out of the different models of iPhones, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 5s models had the highest failure rates (25% and 17%, respectively)