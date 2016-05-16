Twitter’s appointment of Debra Lee is a step in the right direction

Twitter, which has been under fire for some time over its lack of executive diversity, announced today that BET chair and CEO Debra Lee has joined its board .

Dorsey has previously said Twitter intends to bring on people who will better represent the diversity of its user base. As a Pew study revealed last year, 28% of black Internet users are on Twitter—and the same goes for Hispanic users. Amongst white Internet users, that figure is just 20%.

More additions to the board soon, ones that will bring diversity and represent the strong communities on Twitter. This matters & is a must. — Jack (@jack) April 8, 2016

While the company announced two new members—one of whom was a woman—last month, both were still white. Lee is the first African-American person to be appointed to Twitter’s board.

Read more about Twitter’s board and the company’s ongoing diversity issues.