Scientific journals aren’t meant to be “sources for the 24-hour news cycle”

Longtime journalist Gary Schwitzer believes that reporters aren’t thinking critically enough when writing about scientific research — and that’s a big problem. In an interview with KQED’s Future of You blog, Schwitzer shares some salient advice:
We treat anything published in a journal as if it’s from Moses coming down the mountaintop with a set of stone tablets. Journals were never meant to be sources for the 24-hour news cycle — they are meant to be a forum for discussion among scientists.
Schwitzer recently consulted John Oliver on the topic for Last Week Tonight.