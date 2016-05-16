YouTube just made virtual reality more accessible than ever

Bit by bit, we’re seeing the barriers to VR adoption drop. Today, Google announced Google Cardboard support for the YouTube iOS app . That means that the $15 disposable VR headset, can now be used to watch immersive videos on the the world’s biggest video site on both of the major mobile platforms .

Sure, Google Cardboard isn’t as sophisticated as the $600 Oculus Rift (or the other high-end VR headsets that aren’t literally made of cardboard), but that’s beside the point: By pairing something as ubiquitous as YouTube with something as cheap as cardboard, Google is ensuring that everyday consumers will get to experience virtual reality long before the pricier gadgets fall into their range.

With support for apps like YouTube and the New York Time’s VR storytelling app, don’t be surprised if you see people with cardboard boxes on their faces at the local coffee shop soon.