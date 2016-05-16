advertisement
New York is set to eliminate sales tax on tampons

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

New York is set to be the sixth state to eliminate sales tax on tampons and sanitary pads as part of the so-called “red wave.” A bill is currently awaiting a signature from the governor after it passed both the houses of legislature, NPR reports. 

