Twitter is reportedly tweaking its 140-character limit

By Pavithra Mohan

But don’t worry—Twitter isn’t expanding it to 10,000 characters, as previously rumored. A Bloomberg report says Twitter plans to stop including links and photos in the character limit, which currently take up 23 and 24 characters, respectively. Twitter could make the change within the next two weeks.

