Turns out Facebook Live seems to only work for BuzzFeed when they’re exploding a watermelon. Legal editor Chris Geidner’s chat with the president, not so much.

The chat was supposed to be the president’s first on Facebook Live, but the stream failed. However, it could still be watched live on YouTube. Commenters were understandably concerned, with one astutely observing, “Looks like it’s not working, just like the Senate.”

Facebook Live 0, YouTube 1.