Anti-counterfeiting group suspends Alibaba–just one month after allowing it to join

Last month, the International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition (IACC) welcomed Alibaba as a new member. Now the company’s membership status is under review , after other members raised questions about the mega-conglomerate’s policies and practices around counterfeit goods.

Somewhat awkwardly, Alibaba founder Jack Ma is the keynote speaker at IACC’s annual conference later this week.

Gucci, Balenciaga, and other luxury brands sued Alibaba last year, alleging that the company profited from the sale of counterfeit goods on a variety of its e-commerce platforms.