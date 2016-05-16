advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Was the meeting on the ethics of a synthetic human genome too secretive? 

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

Last week, news broke that a group of biotech industry insiders had met behind closed doors to discuss the potential for a “synthetic human genome,” stirring up a firestorm. 

In the wake of public outrage, some bioethicists and scientists have questioned whether this meeting should have been private in the first place. If it were open to the public, would it have stirred up so much fear? And shouldn’t we be having these important conversations out in the open? 

More here on the ethics of creating a synthetic human genome. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life