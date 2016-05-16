advertisement
Apple’s new San Francisco Union Square flagship store opens this Saturday

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

The flashy new store at 300 Post Street opens Saturday, May 21, at 10 a.m. The old flagship store, just next to Market Street at 1 Stockton, is closing for good this Friday after close of business. I left a lot of money in that store. Thanks for the memories. (Image: Curbed SF)

