David Chang launches drool-worthy lunch-delivery service Ando

After announcing his new app-based to-go restaurant, Ando, in a Fast Company story earlier this year, superstar chef David Chang opened the business today, with a menu that includes a box of fried chicken and a brutally filling chicken cheesesteak that Chang told us is “maybe the most dangerous thing I’ve eaten all year.” (Fear not, eat-at-your-desk office workers: the irresistibly drippy cheesesteaks come with a free bib .) The Ando app is now available via iTunes .

Your day just got a whole lot more delicious—but only if you fit these three criteria:

1. You live or work in east midtown in New York City.

2. You were savvy enough to sign up for early access.

3. You’re really, really hungry.

If you didn’t get a code, you can sign up for the waiting list here.