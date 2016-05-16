How many apps does it take to drown out Google+? 

Sure, Google may have just released a new keyboard app — and rolled out in-app messaging on YouTube . Plus there’s Hangouts, of course, and even the meetup app Who’s Down . But can you really have too many apps, if you’re hoping to bury your ill-fated foray into social networking?

Spaces packs Google Search, YouTube, and Chrome into a group messaging app. You can invite anyone to use Spaces and can share articles and videos without leaving the app.

If you’re heading to Google’s I/O conference this week, the company suggests you download the app to join the conversation.