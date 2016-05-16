How many apps does it take to drown out Google+? 

Sure, Google may have just released a new keyboard app—and rolled out in-app messaging on YouTube. Plus there’s Hangouts, of course, and even the meetup app Who’s Down. But can you really have too many apps, if you’re hoping to bury your ill-fated foray into social networking?
Spaces packs Google Search, YouTube, and Chrome into a group messaging app. You can invite anyone to use Spaces and can share articles and videos without leaving the app.
If you’re heading to Google’s I/O conference this week, the company suggests you download the app to join the conversation.